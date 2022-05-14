US Gasoline Prices Hit 4th Consecutive Record High on Friday - Automobile Association

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2022) US gasoline prices reached a record high for a fourth consecutive day this week, according to the American automobile Association (AAA).

Data from the AAA showed on Friday that the national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in the United States costs $4.43, marking the fourth consecutive day that the national average price reached a new all-time high this week.

Diesel prices have also been surging in the United States this week and hit an all-time high national record on Friday as well at $5.

56 per gallon, the data shows.

The International Energy Agency cautioned on Thursday that soaring prices at the pump and slowing economic growth are expected to significantly curb the demand recovery for oil through the remainder of 2022 and next year.

Economists are also warning that the recovering US economy could head for recession from runaway inflation and aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.