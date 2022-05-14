UrduPoint.com

US Gasoline Prices Hit 4th Consecutive Record High On Friday - Automobile Association

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 14, 2022 | 03:10 AM

US Gasoline Prices Hit 4th Consecutive Record High on Friday - Automobile Association

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2022) US gasoline prices reached a record high for a fourth consecutive day this week, according to the American automobile Association (AAA).

Data from the AAA showed on Friday that the national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in the United States costs $4.43, marking the fourth consecutive day that the national average price reached a new all-time high this week.

Diesel prices have also been surging in the United States this week and hit an all-time high national record on Friday as well at $5.

56 per gallon, the data shows.

The International Energy Agency cautioned on Thursday that soaring prices at the pump and slowing economic growth are expected to significantly curb the demand recovery for oil through the remainder of 2022 and next year.

Economists are also warning that the recovering US economy could head for recession from runaway inflation and aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Price United States From

Recent Stories

White House Has No Comment on Extension of Brittne ..

White House Has No Comment on Extension of Brittney Griner's Arrest in Russia

3 hours ago
 Nothing Changes About Turkey in NATO After Erdogan ..

Nothing Changes About Turkey in NATO After Erdogan's Remarks on Finland, Sweden ..

3 hours ago
 Iran Nuclear Deal Remains 'Far From Certain' - US ..

Iran Nuclear Deal Remains 'Far From Certain' - US State Department

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan is responsible for bad governance, corr ..

Imran Khan is responsible for bad governance, corruption: Khawaja Muhammad Asif ..

3 hours ago
 Greater unity among Kashmiris urged

Greater unity among Kashmiris urged

3 hours ago
 Indian authorities dismiss KU Professor among thre ..

Indian authorities dismiss KU Professor among three govt employees in IIOJK

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.