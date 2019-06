America's economy grew at a solid 3.1 percent clip in the first three months of the year, government data showed Thursday, confirming a previous estimate

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :America's economy grew at a solid 3.1 percent clip in the first three months of the year, government data showed Thursday, confirming a previous estimate.

The pace of GDP growth marked a significant uptick from the slowing at the end of 2018, despite President Donald Trump's extended government shutdown. However, the economy is expected to slacken in the second quarter.