US GDP Growth Slows to 1.1% in First Quarter of 2023 - Commerce Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) The US economy grew at a yearly rate of just 1.1% in the first quarter of 2023, less than half of the growth experienced in the fourth quarter of last year, the Commerce Department reported on Thursday.

"Real gross domestic product (GDP) increased at an annual rate of 1.

1 percent in the first quarter of 2023," the Bureau of Economic Analysis, a unit within the Commerce Department, said in its "advance," or the first of three readings for the quarter.

The first-quarter growth estimate indicated a slowdown compared with a 2.6% expansion in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Economists polled by US media had expected a GDP growth of 1.9% for the first quarter.