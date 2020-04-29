US GDP Likely to Turn 'Negative Number' on Wednesday - White House Economic Adviser

The United States' GDP growth is expected to drop into negative territory on Wednesday, White House Economic Adviser Kevin Hassett told reporters

"We're looking at the biggest negative shocks we've ever seen... when we see GDP tomorrow, it'll probably be a negative number," Hassett said on Tuesday.

The United States is not headed toward a great depression, but the economic impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on the United States is a very grave shock and should be taken seriously, Hassett also said.

However, President Donald Trump and the White House economic advisers expect a big rebound in the US economy in the second half of the year, Hassett added.

The leading Wall Street bank Goldman Sachs has projected a GDP decline of 11 percent in the second quarter from a year ago and negative 35 percent from the previous quarter on an annualized basis.