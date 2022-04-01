UrduPoint.com

US Generates 431,000 Jobs In March, Unemployment Drops To 3.6 Percent

Sumaira FH Published April 01, 2022 | 07:54 PM

The US economy added 431,000 jobs in March, less than market forecasts, while the unemployment rate fell to 3.6%, the Labor Department announced on Friday

ANKARA, Apr 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :The US economy added 431,000 jobs in March, less than market forecasts, while the unemployment rate fell to 3.6%, the Labor Department announced on Friday. The market had projected non farm payrolls last month would rise 490,000.

Job creation for February was also upwardly revised by 72,000, from 678,000 to 750,000, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data.

The unemployment rate reached to 3.6% in March, down by 0.2 percentage point from February's reading of 3.8%. The market expectation for unemployment for the month was 3.7%.

The number of unemployed individuals in the US slipped to 6 million last month, down 318,000 from a month ago.

