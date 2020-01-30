U.S. goods trade deficit expands in December

The U.S. goods trade deficit expanded in December as imports surged and exports increased slightly, preliminary government figures showed on Wednesday

The international trade deficit of goods was 68.3 billion U.S. Dollars in December, up 5.3 billion dollars, or 8.4 percent, from a revised 63.0 billion dollars in the previous month, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Exports of goods in December were 137.0 billion dollars, up 0.4 billion dollars, or 0.3 percent from November, while imports of goods were 205.3 billion dollars, up 5.8 billion dollars, or 2.8 percent from November.

The overall U.

S. trade deficit fell sharply in November to the lowest level in three years as imports declined further, according to earlier data from the Commerce Department. The trade deficit in goods and services fell by 8.2 percent to 43.1 billion dollars in November, the smallest trade gap since October 2016, the department said.

From January to November, the goods and services deficit decreased 3.9 billion dollars, or 0.7 percent, from the same period in 2018. Exports fell less than 0.1 billion dollars, or less than 0.1 percent, while imports declined 3.9 billion dollars, or 0.1 percent.

Data for the goods and services deficit in December will be released on Feb. 5.