UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

U.S. Goods Trade Deficit Expands In December

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 04:13 PM

U.S. goods trade deficit expands in December

The U.S. goods trade deficit expanded in December as imports surged and exports increased slightly, preliminary government figures showed on Wednesday

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :The U.S. goods trade deficit expanded in December as imports surged and exports increased slightly, preliminary government figures showed on Wednesday.

The international trade deficit of goods was 68.3 billion U.S. Dollars in December, up 5.3 billion dollars, or 8.4 percent, from a revised 63.0 billion dollars in the previous month, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Exports of goods in December were 137.0 billion dollars, up 0.4 billion dollars, or 0.3 percent from November, while imports of goods were 205.3 billion dollars, up 5.8 billion dollars, or 2.8 percent from November.

The overall U.

S. trade deficit fell sharply in November to the lowest level in three years as imports declined further, according to earlier data from the Commerce Department. The trade deficit in goods and services fell by 8.2 percent to 43.1 billion dollars in November, the smallest trade gap since October 2016, the department said.

From January to November, the goods and services deficit decreased 3.9 billion dollars, or 0.7 percent, from the same period in 2018. Exports fell less than 0.1 billion dollars, or less than 0.1 percent, while imports declined 3.9 billion dollars, or 0.1 percent.

Data for the goods and services deficit in December will be released on Feb. 5.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports Same January October November December 2016 2018 Commerce From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Murderer awarded death sentence and Rs 400,000 fin ..

5 minutes ago

Russian Defense Ministry Refutes Claims About Russ ..

5 minutes ago

Muneeba Ali determined to execute her plans in T20 ..

8 minutes ago

Airlines to cut, suspend some Chinese routes amid ..

5 minutes ago

French national critical after avalanche at Japan ..

5 minutes ago

I had visited many A class dispensary far flung a ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.