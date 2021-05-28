UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Government Can Not Be Good Steward Of Recovery With Budget Designed For 2010 - Yellen

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 12:30 AM

US Government Can Not Be Good Steward of Recovery With Budget Designed for 2010 - Yellen

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) The US government can not be a good steward of the economic recovery with a budget that is a decade behind and also has the lowest number of tax auditors since World War II, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said during a congressional hearing on Thursday.

"[W]e cannot continue to be good stewards of this recovery - and tackle the new bodies of work that Congress assigns to us in the years beyond - with a budget that was designed for 2010," she said.

Yellen's comments came ahead of President Joe Biden's 2022 budget announcement on Friday during which he is expected to propose a $6 trillion in expenditure that would take the United States to its highest sustained levels of Federal spending since World War II, and run deficits above $1.3 trillion through the next decade.

The US government has ran a $3.1 trillion deficit in fiscal year 2020 and already has accumulated more than $1.

9 trillion in red ink through the first seven months of fiscal year 2021. The deficit as a portion of GDP soared to nearly 15 percent in 2020, the highest level since 1945.

Yellen said stronger spending was needed for her department, particularly in tracking financial crimes, community development projects and in cracking down on tax cheats.

"The IRS is in need of additional resources, too," she said, referring to the Internal Revenue Service. "Over the next ten years, the American people could see roughly $7 trillion Dollars fall through the cracks of our tax system. Why? Because many of the country's wealthiest taxpayers do not pay their full tax bill, and the IRS is not nearly staffed up enough to ensure compliance. Today, the IRS has fewer auditors than at any time since World War II."

Yellen asked for $13.2 billion to fund IRS discretionary spending and $417 million to guide Biden's American Families Plan.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Hearing Budget Guide United States Congress 2020 World War Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Spain&#039;s Casillas plans to open training acade ..

6 minutes ago

Launch postponed for Soyuz rocket with UK telecom ..

50 minutes ago

Violence against women can be stopped by creating ..

50 minutes ago

Two-Thirds of US Voters Believe China Likely Creat ..

50 minutes ago

US Will Not Rejoin 'Open Skies' Treaty With Russia ..

50 minutes ago

Bozkir lauds Pakistan's lead role in taking up Pal ..

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.