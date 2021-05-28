US Government Can Not Be Good Steward of Recovery With Budget Designed for 2010 - Yellen

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) The US government can not be a good steward of the economic recovery with a budget that is a decade behind and also has the lowest number of tax auditors since World War II, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said during a congressional hearing on Thursday.

"[W]e cannot continue to be good stewards of this recovery - and tackle the new bodies of work that Congress assigns to us in the years beyond - with a budget that was designed for 2010," she said.

Yellen's comments came ahead of President Joe Biden's 2022 budget announcement on Friday during which he is expected to propose a $6 trillion in expenditure that would take the United States to its highest sustained levels of Federal spending since World War II, and run deficits above $1.3 trillion through the next decade.

The US government has ran a $3.1 trillion deficit in fiscal year 2020 and already has accumulated more than $1.

9 trillion in red ink through the first seven months of fiscal year 2021. The deficit as a portion of GDP soared to nearly 15 percent in 2020, the highest level since 1945.

Yellen said stronger spending was needed for her department, particularly in tracking financial crimes, community development projects and in cracking down on tax cheats.

"The IRS is in need of additional resources, too," she said, referring to the Internal Revenue Service. "Over the next ten years, the American people could see roughly $7 trillion Dollars fall through the cracks of our tax system. Why? Because many of the country's wealthiest taxpayers do not pay their full tax bill, and the IRS is not nearly staffed up enough to ensure compliance. Today, the IRS has fewer auditors than at any time since World War II."

Yellen asked for $13.2 billion to fund IRS discretionary spending and $417 million to guide Biden's American Families Plan.