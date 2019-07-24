UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Government Creates New Liquefied Natural Gas Regulatory Division - Energy Commission

Faizan Hashmi 21 seconds ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 01:00 AM

US Government Creates New Liquefied Natural Gas Regulatory Division - Energy Commission

  WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2019) The US government is setting up a division to regulate the expansion of demand for liquefied natural gas (LNG), the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) announced in a news release on Tuesday.

"FERC Chairman Neil Chatterjee announced today that the agency is creating a new division in its Office of Energy Projects to accommodate the growing number and complexity of applications to site, build and operate liquefied natural gas export terminals," the release said.

The new Division of LNG Facility Review & Inspection (DLNG) will employ 20 existing LNG staff members in Washington with another eight full-time staff members to be hired to run a Regional Office in Houston in Texas, the FERC said.

"As the demand for US LNG and the number and complexity of project applications has grown, the Commission has experienced a similar growth in the need for FERC to expand its oversight in this program area," Chatterjee said in the release.

The division's staff works on such issues as engineering reviews, coordinating safety reviews with the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration at the Department of Transportation and preparing engineering analyses to appear in environmental documents, FERC said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Washington Houston SITE Gas Government

Recent Stories

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler congratulates Egyptian Presid ..

16 minutes ago

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler greets Sultan of Oman on Rena ..

16 minutes ago

Police seeks NADRA's help for identification of D. ..

45 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed inspects progress on road projec ..

46 minutes ago

UAE strongly condemns Israeli demolition of Palest ..

1 hour ago

Syed Ali Haider Zaidi terms Prime Minister 's ongo ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.