US Government Debt to Reach 160% of GDP by 2030 - IMF

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) The government debt of the United States is projected to rise to 160% of its GDP by 2030, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in a report on Friday.

"General government debt is expected to rise to 160 percent of GDP by 2030 even without further rounds of fiscal stimulus," the IMF said.

A resurgence in COVID-19 cases, the release added, could lead to partial shutdowns.

The release also said job losses and income declines will lead to increased household indebtedness.

The United States remains the worst-hit nation both in terms of the number of COVID-19 cases and related death toll.