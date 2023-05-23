UrduPoint.com

US Government Plans Postponing Some Payments To Avoid Debt Default - Reports

Sumaira FH Published May 23, 2023 | 09:32 PM

The US government is planning to postpone payments, also known as IOUs, to some of its agencies in the event the White House and congressional Republicans are unable to agree on raising the debt ceiling by June 1 to avoid a default on its obligations, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday

As funds run short, the Treasury Department has asked agencies if payments can be made later while senior aides of President Joe Biden rummage through the nation's books, looking for new ways to conserve cash, the report said.

Senior Treasury Department staff sent a memorandum to Federal agencies last week, instructing them to take additional steps to keep the department closely apprised of their spending.

The memorandum - not previously reported - quotes fiscal Assistant Treasury Secretary David Lebryk ordering agency officials to notify the Treasury Department at least two days in advance of all deposits and disbursements of between $50 million and $500 million.

Payments above $500 million would require five days notice.

"Please stress to your staff the importance of these updates during this time and to ensure that your agency's reports are accurate," Lebryk said in the memorandum. "Your reporting offices should be reconciling reported amounts to actual payment activity to ensure the reliability of these reports during the critical period."

The White House has argued without much success with Republicans on raising the debt ceiling, which stands at $31.4 trillion. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the debt limit must be raised by June 1 to avoid a debt default, which, she said, would have untold ramifications for the US economy and the livelihood of Americans.

Over the past several days, however, the two sides have appeared more positive about the possibility of reaching a deal.

