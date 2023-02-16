UrduPoint.com

US Government Risks Default Between July-September If Debt Ceiling Not Raised - CBO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 16, 2023 | 12:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) The US government risks defaulting on its debt between July and September if Congress does not raise the debt ceiling by then, the Congressional Budget Office said on Wednesday in its latest projections.

"The Congressional Budget Office projects that, if the debt limit remains unchanged, the government's ability to borrow using extraordinary measures will be exhausted between July and September 2023," the CBO said.

The projection comes amid a standoff between the White House and congressional Republicans over the need to raise the country's official debt ceiling from its current limit of almost $31.

4 trillion.

The Treasury Department announced last month that it began "extraordinary measures" to avoid a debt default by temporarily suspending payments not immediately needed by Federal retirement, disability and health benefit funds and channeling the money instead to other urgent services needed to keep the government running until June at least.

