US Govt Will Likely Begin Defaulting on Debt by June 1 if Debt Limit Not Raised - Yellen

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) The US government will likely begin defaulting on its debt by June 1 if the so-called congressional limit on the country's debt servicing is not raised by then, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a letter to US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

"In my January 13 letter, I noted that it was unlikely that cash and extraordinary measures would be exhausted before early June," Yellen said in the letter on Monday. "After reviewing recent Federal tax receipts, our best estimate is that we will be unable to continue to satisfy all of the government's obligations by early June, and potentially as early as June 1, if Congress does not raise or suspend the debt limit before that time."

Yellen's letter to McCarthy came after House Republicans passed on Wednesday the Limit, Save, Grow Act, which authorized a higher US debt ceiling only if the Biden administration agreed to cut government spending. The bill also sought to use unspent COVID-19 relief funds to service the nation's debt.

Chuck Schumer, majority leader in the US Senate, dubbed the Republican bill as the "Default on America Act." Democrats claim that the Republican proposal has no chance of becoming law, accusing their rivals of moving the United States closer to a default by locking lawmakers into what Schumer called an "unacceptable and extreme position.

In a letter to his Democrat colleagues, Schumer said on Monday that the Senate will begin to hold hearings this week to "expose" the Republicans' bill for what it is.

The Senate Budget Committee will also hold a hearing on the legislation on Thursday, Schumer added.

While raising the debt limit has become a yearly political fight between Republicans and Democrats, a drawn-out struggle in 2011 triggered a financial crisis that culminated in major credit rating agency Standard & Poor's stripping the United States of its top triple-A credit status.

Republicans typically accuse Democrats of wasteful spending and say that extending the debt ceiling will put the country further down a debt path of no return. Biden's rivals have tied the raising of the debt limit to the president's more ambitious $4 trillion infrastructure rebuilding plan that the administration says will be funded partly by higher taxes on wealthy Americans.

Democrats say the Republicans are using the debt ceiling as a political weapon to stall payment on everyday bills like social welfare and are prepared to hurt the nation's credit standing and jeopardize the livelihood of all Americans just to score points over their rivals.