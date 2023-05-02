UrduPoint.com

US Govt Will Likely Begin Defaulting On Its Debt By June 1 If Debt Limit Not Raised-Yellen

Muhammad Irfan Published May 02, 2023 | 01:50 AM

US Govt Will Likely Begin Defaulting on Its Debt By June 1 if Debt Limit Not Raised-Yellen

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) The US government will likely begin defaulting on its debt by June 1 if the so-called congressional limit on the country's debt servicing is not raised by then, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Monday.

"In my January 13 letter, I noted that it was unlikely that cash and extraordinary measures would be exhausted before early June,"  Yellen said in a letter to Kevin McCarthy, speaker of the House, or lower chamber of the US legislative assembly, which has a majority of Republican lawmakers opposed to President Joe Biden's Democratic administration. "After reviewing recent Federal tax receipts, our best estimate is that we will be unable to continue to satisfy all of the government's obligations by early June, and potentially as early as June 1, if Congress does not raise or suspend the debt limit before that time." 

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Assembly Chamber January June Congress All Government Best

Recent Stories

US authorities hunt alleged killer of five Texas n ..

US authorities hunt alleged killer of five Texas neighbors

2 hours ago
 Kashmir Council (EU) Chief calls for International ..

Kashmir Council (EU) Chief calls for International solidarity with oppressed la ..

2 hours ago
 Football: English Championship table

Football: English Championship table

2 hours ago
 Football: English Championship results

Football: English Championship results

2 hours ago
 UNSC to 'Follow Closely' Situations in Sudan, Afgh ..

UNSC to 'Follow Closely' Situations in Sudan, Afghanistan, Ukraine - Swiss Envoy ..

2 hours ago
 ADNOC Pro League champion to get AED45 mn: UAEFA S ..

ADNOC Pro League champion to get AED45 mn: UAEFA SVP

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.