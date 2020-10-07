US Granted Oil Companies Relief on Royalty Rates Without Determining if Needed - Watchdog

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) The US Department of the Interior gave oil companies in the United States relief on royalty rates for using public lands without determining if it was needed due to disruptions caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Government Accountability Office said in a report on Tuesday.

"During March through June 2020, BLM [Bureau of Land Management] gave companies the opportunity to apply for a reduction in the royalty rates for certain oil and gas leases on Federal lands. BLM approved reductions from 12.5 percent of total revenue on oil and gas sold from those leases to an average of less than 1 percent for a period of 60 days," the release said. "However, BLM did not establish in advance that royalty relief was needed to keep applicants' wells operating, according to BLM officials."

The reduction in royalty rates was intended to help struggling oil companies keep oil and gas wells open in order to prevent permanent losses of recoverable oil and gas, the report said.

However, the report pointed out that the Bureau of Land Management never assessed the extent to which the policy kept oil and gas companies from shutting down their wells or the amount of royalty revenues waives by the US federal government.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Energy Information Administration said in a statement that US crude oil production is expected to slow to 11.5 million barrels daily in 2020 and 11.1 million in 2021, from 12.2 million in 2019, due to disruptions caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

US crude oil production hit a record high of 13.1 million barrels daily in mid-March just before the novel coronavirus pandemic peaked.