UrduPoint.com

US Growth Slows In 2022 As Downturn Fears Loom

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 26, 2023 | 08:48 PM

US growth slows in 2022 as downturn fears loom

The US economy grew at a slower pace in 2022 but performed better than expected in the final months of last year, the Commerce Department said Thursday, as recession fears loomed

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ):The US economy grew at a slower pace in 2022 but performed better than expected in the final months of last year, the Commerce Department said Thursday, as recession fears loomed.

Economic activity has been moderating as the US central bank hiked the benchmark lending rate seven times last year, in hopes of cooling demand and reining in costs as inflation surged.

The property sector has slumped, followed by declines in manufacturing and retail sales.

Against this backdrop, the world's largest economy expanded 2.1 percent for all of 2022, down from the figure in 2021, according to Commerce Department data.

"The increase in real GDP in 2022 primarily reflected increases in consumer spending, exports," and certain forms of investment, said the department in a statement.

For the October to December period, US gross domestic product exceeded expectations to rise at an annual rate of 2.9 percent.

This was slightly below the 3.2 percent jump in the third quarter last year, and marks a second straight quarter of growth after two rounds of contraction.

- Slowing 'sharply' - While the economy grew strongly in the fourth quarter, most of the advance took place early on and a repeat performance in early 2023 is unlikely, said Oren Klachkin of Oxford Economics.

Household spending and business investment remained positive in the final months last year but slowed, added Rubeela Farooqi of High Frequency Economics.

Inventories and net trade may have helped growth, but analysts caution that this cannot be relied upon in the new year.

Meanwhile, residential investment continued contracting, falling for a seventh consecutive month in the longest streak since the housing crisis, said Klachkin.

The interest-sensitive housing sector has been reeling as the Federal Reserve hiked rates, with mortgage rates remaining high and weighing on affordability.

"Looking ahead, recent data suggest that the pace of expansion could slow sharply in the first quarter, as the effects of restrictive monetary policy take hold," Farooqi said.

A separate Commerce Department report released Thursday showed orders for big-ticket US manufactured goods were stronger than expected in December, though data indicated a weak ending to 2022 for business investment and equipment spending, she added.

A slowdown would be welcome news to the Fed and could open doors to a slower pace of rate increases ahead.

- Growth engine to weaken - While unexpectedly resilient consumer spending supported growth last year, there are signs that this key engine is weakening as households draw down on their savings from the pandemic period.

This could point to more subdued expenditures ahead, economists say.

"Consumer spending -- the economy's main growth engine -- is expected to weaken as income growth softens and households can no longer rely on excess savings to maintain their desired pace of spending," Klachkin added.

"The economy is currently close to full employment so job growth is bound to slow," he said.

The US could enter a recession in the second quarter as consumers limit their expenditures and businesses become more reluctant to hire and invest, Oxford Economics expects.

But others believe the country may yet avoid a recession, if the labor market remains strong and household balance sheets are healthy.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Exports Business Job Bank Oxford May October December Market Commerce All From Pace (Pakistan) Limited Housing Employment

Recent Stories

US Government Auditors in Ukraine to Conduct Overs ..

US Government Auditors in Ukraine to Conduct Oversight of Aid This Week - State ..

32 minutes ago
 Int'l Foundry Congress, Exhibition to fix future d ..

Int'l Foundry Congress, Exhibition to fix future direction of industry: Asim Qad ..

30 minutes ago
 Alexander Van der Bellen Sworn In as Austrian Pres ..

Alexander Van der Bellen Sworn In as Austrian President

30 minutes ago
 Deadly Russian missiles hit Ukraine energy infrast ..

Deadly Russian missiles hit Ukraine energy infrastructure

30 minutes ago
 Karachi Gymkhana delegation calls on Sindh Governo ..

Karachi Gymkhana delegation calls on Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori

30 minutes ago

UAE GBC explores stronger cooperation with Women’s Forum of Parliamentary Asse ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.