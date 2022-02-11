UrduPoint.com

US Has First Budget Surplus In Over 2 Years As Pandemic Spending Recedes - Treasury

Umer Jamshaid Published February 11, 2022 | 02:40 AM

US Has First Budget Surplus in Over 2 Years as Pandemic Spending Recedes - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) The US government achieved in January its first budget surplus in almost two-and-a-half-years as payments on pandemic-related aid receded while public and private revenues rose, the Treasury Department's monthly statement showed on Thursday.

Government receipts increased by 21% from a year earlier to $465 billion while spending fell by 63% to $346 billion, according to the Treasury Department's statement for the month of January.

The first Federal budget surplus since September 2019 marked a major groundshift in government finances after the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020 that resulted in trillions of Dollars on pandemic-related spending.

Gross US national debt exceeded $30 trillion for the first time, data from earlier this month showed, reflecting increased federal borrowing to sustain coronavirus pandemic-related aid.

For the full fiscal year 2021-2022, which began in October, the government is still in a budget deficit of $259 billion, although that was also down by 65% compared with the deficit a year-ago of $736 billion.

The January surplus came about as spending receded in January on federal programs such as the monthly child tax credit payments, the Treasury Department statement showed.

Meanwhile, public and private sector receipts increased as wages and withheld payroll taxes climbed last month.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Budget January March September October 2019 2020 From Government Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Brussels Head Says Ready to Block Attempts of Bloc ..

Brussels Head Says Ready to Block Attempts of Blocking Region by Freedom Convoy ..

2 hours ago
 Macron calls for 14 new reactors in nuclear 'renai ..

Macron calls for 14 new reactors in nuclear 'renaissance'

2 hours ago
 Review Committee checking performance of ministrie ..

Review Committee checking performance of ministries: Arbab

2 hours ago
 UK Parliament Approves Tougher Sanctions Regime Ag ..

UK Parliament Approves Tougher Sanctions Regime Against Russia

2 hours ago
 Lawmakers Ask Biden to Ensure First Black Woman on ..

Lawmakers Ask Biden to Ensure First Black Woman on Supreme Court Has Civil Right ..

2 hours ago
 Qadri proposes to mark 'Int'l Hijab Day' on March ..

Qadri proposes to mark 'Int'l Hijab Day' on March 8

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>