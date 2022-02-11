US Has First Budget Surplus in Over 2 Years as Pandemic Spending Recedes - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) The US government achieved in January its first budget surplus in almost two-and-a-half-years as payments on pandemic-related aid receded while public and private revenues rose, the Treasury Department's monthly statement showed on Thursday.

Government receipts increased by 21% from a year earlier to $465 billion while spending fell by 63% to $346 billion, according to the Treasury Department's statement for the month of January.

The first Federal budget surplus since September 2019 marked a major groundshift in government finances after the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020 that resulted in trillions of Dollars on pandemic-related spending.

Gross US national debt exceeded $30 trillion for the first time, data from earlier this month showed, reflecting increased federal borrowing to sustain coronavirus pandemic-related aid.

For the full fiscal year 2021-2022, which began in October, the government is still in a budget deficit of $259 billion, although that was also down by 65% compared with the deficit a year-ago of $736 billion.

The January surplus came about as spending receded in January on federal programs such as the monthly child tax credit payments, the Treasury Department statement showed.

Meanwhile, public and private sector receipts increased as wages and withheld payroll taxes climbed last month.