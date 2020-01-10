US has given Ukraine 'important data' on Iran plane crash: Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko

(@FahadShabbir)

Kiev, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :US officials have handed Kiev "important data" following a plane crash in Iran, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said Friday.

"President Volodymyr Zelensky and I met with US representatives," Prystaiko said in a post on Twitter. "We have received important data which will be processed by our experts."