US has given Ukraine 'important data' on Iran plane crash: Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 27 seconds ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 05:36 PM
Kiev, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :US officials have handed Kiev "important data" following a plane crash in Iran, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said Friday.
"President Volodymyr Zelensky and I met with US representatives," Prystaiko said in a post on Twitter. "We have received important data which will be processed by our experts."