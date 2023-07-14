Open Menu

US Has 'Moment Of Opportunity' To Expand Ties With Central Asian Countries - State Dept.

Faizan Hashmi Published July 14, 2023 | 01:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2023) The United States has a moment of opportunity to expand its relations with countries in Central Asia and offer an alternative to their dealings with China and Russia, US Deputy Assistant Secretary Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs Elizabeth Horst said on Thursday.

"We have a moment of opportunity with Central Asia right now," Horst said during a congressional hearing. "This is a time when they have shown remarkable independence, and the message that we offer as an alternative to both Russia and also China is one that's really resonating."

Horst noted that the United States has been able to offer a number of countries in South Asia an alternative to what China offers on certain economic projects.

Last month, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said the United States and the United Kingdom seek to destabilize the situation in Central Asia in order to justify the expansion of NATO's military presence in the region.

The purpose is allegedly to create ploys to expand NATO's military presence in the region and this can be done by taking advantage of the security risks emanating from Afghanistan, Patrushev said.

