US Has No Operations Underway To Halt Iranian Tankers Headed To Venezuela - Pentagon

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 10:50 PM

US Has No Operations Underway to Halt Iranian Tankers Headed to Venezuela - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) The US military currently has no operations underway to stop Iranian oil tankers en route to Venezuela, Defense Department spokesperson Jonathan Hoffman told reporters on Thursday.

"At this time, I'm not aware of any efforts or operations that... are underway," Hoffman said in response to a question on the US position in regard to the Iranian tankers.

Hoffman did add that Iran and Venezuela are in clear violation of US sanctions against both nations.

Earlier on Thursday, Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez said that the tankers would be escorted by the Latin American country's military vessels and aircraft within its waters.

Reports late last week had it that the US government was planning to block Iranian oil shipments to Venezuela, including by confiscating the vessels and imposing sanctions on the crew. Iran has already warned the United States against attempting to intercept Iranian tankers en route to Venezuela in the Caribbean and vowed to retaliate if that happens.

