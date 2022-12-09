UrduPoint.com

US Has No Reason To Suspect Russia Behind Oil Tanker Jam In Turkey - Yellen

Faizan Hashmi Published December 09, 2022 | 03:00 AM

US Has No Reason to Suspect Russia Behind Oil Tanker Jam in Turkey - Yellen

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2022) The United States has no reason to suspect that Russia is behind the oil tanker jam in Turkish waters reportedly in relation to the Western price cap imposed on Russian oil, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said.

"There is no reason to suspect that the Russian government was involved in Turkey's decision to bar ships from transiting to the Mediterranean," Yellen said on Thursday after attending an event commemorating the US Currency.

Earlier in the day, crude oil prices increased on reports of a tanker log jam in Turkey due to the controversy over the West's bid to put a cap on the selling price of Russian oil. Oil markets eventually settled lower for a fifth straight day after the US Treasury Department issued a statement saying there was no Russian oil aboard the tankers.

"We've been in touch with Turkey about how the price cap only applies to Russian oil, and explained that the cap doesn't necessitate additional checks on ships passing through Turkish waters," the statement said.

"Our understanding is that virtually all of the delayed tankers are not carrying oil from Russia and are not affected by the cap."

The statement said the price cap on Russian oil imposed by the US-led collective West did not necessitate checks of every tanker passing through Turkish waters and Ankara has made clear it is working quickly to resolve the issue.

The statement also said that Turkey shares US interests in maintaining a well-supplied oil market.

On December 5, Western states and their allies placed a price cap of $60 per barrel on Russian crude allegedly to limit the money Moscow can earn from oil exports to fund its special military operation in Ukraine. The Kremlin has said the price cap is unacceptable and Russia will not sell oil to any country that tries to implement it.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports Ukraine Moscow Russia Turkey Oil Ankara Price United States Money December Market Event All From Government

Recent Stories

'Vindication' for PM Shehbaz as Daily Mail apologi ..

'Vindication' for PM Shehbaz as Daily Mail apologizes over corruption allegation ..

2 hours ago
 Control Room at CPO office monitor AJK LB polls pr ..

Control Room at CPO office monitor AJK LB polls process: SSP Kamran Ali

2 hours ago
 'Keeping it fresh': Greek growers use nature to cl ..

'Keeping it fresh': Greek growers use nature to clean crops

2 hours ago
 Peru's new president under pressure after predeces ..

Peru's new president under pressure after predecessor's arrest

2 hours ago
 PM for doing away with using corruption for politi ..

PM for doing away with using corruption for political victimization

2 hours ago
 Pakistan needs to rely on local resources, skills ..

Pakistan needs to rely on local resources, skills for overcoming pressing challe ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.