UrduPoint.com

US Has No Right To Impede Iran's Oil Export To Lebanon - Tehran

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 06:10 PM

US Has No Right to Impede Iran's Oil Export to Lebanon - Tehran

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2021) The US, and any other country, has no right to impede the export of Iran's oil to Lebanon, and supplies will continue, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Monday.

On August 19, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah said that Iran had dispatched tankers with fuel to Lebanon. Nasrallah added that Israel and the US should take into account that these vessels belonged to Lebanon at the time of dispatch. Later that day, Iranian media reported that the fuel shipments had been paid for by Lebanese Shia businessmen.

"It is a sovereign decision of the state to which countries and partners we sell our oil and fuel. Nor the US, neither any other state has the right to impede the legal trade... lawful fuel trade is the main principle of the international law," Khatibzadeh said, as cited by IRIB.

Iran will not stop its fuel supplies to Lebanon, the official added.

Since late 1980s Tehran has supported the Lebanese Shia group Hezbollah, designated terrorist by the US.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Terrorist Israel Iran Oil Tehran Lebanon August Media

Recent Stories

U Microfinance Bank wins Asian Banking & Finance ( ..

U Microfinance Bank wins Asian Banking & Finance (ABF) Retail Banking Award 2021 ..

17 minutes ago
 NCOC allows 25 per cent crowds for New Zealand mat ..

NCOC allows 25 per cent crowds for New Zealand matches

53 minutes ago
 New Media Academy hails successful first year prom ..

New Media Academy hails successful first year promoting opportunities for Arab w ..

56 minutes ago
 DEWA issues its 8th Sustainability Report

DEWA issues its 8th Sustainability Report

1 hour ago
 UAE condemns Houthis&#039; drone attack attempt on ..

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; drone attack attempt on Saudi Arabia

2 hours ago
 Tadweer awards operational contracts to provide pe ..

Tadweer awards operational contracts to provide pest control services in Al Ain

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.