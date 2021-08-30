(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2021) The US, and any other country, has no right to impede the export of Iran's oil to Lebanon, and supplies will continue, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Monday.

On August 19, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah said that Iran had dispatched tankers with fuel to Lebanon. Nasrallah added that Israel and the US should take into account that these vessels belonged to Lebanon at the time of dispatch. Later that day, Iranian media reported that the fuel shipments had been paid for by Lebanese Shia businessmen.

"It is a sovereign decision of the state to which countries and partners we sell our oil and fuel. Nor the US, neither any other state has the right to impede the legal trade... lawful fuel trade is the main principle of the international law," Khatibzadeh said, as cited by IRIB.

Iran will not stop its fuel supplies to Lebanon, the official added.

Since late 1980s Tehran has supported the Lebanese Shia group Hezbollah, designated terrorist by the US.