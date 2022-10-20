US Has Not Informed Chevron About Potential Plan to Ease Sanctions on Venezuela - Source

Chevron has not been approached by the Biden administration about potential plans to ease sanctions against Caracas that would allow the company to pump oil in Venezuela, a source familiar with the matter told Sputnik

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2022) Chevron has not been approached by the Biden administration about potential plans to ease sanctions against Caracas that would allow the company to pump oil in Venezuela, a source familiar with the matter told Sputnik.

Earlier this month, media reported that the Biden administration is considering easing sanctions on Venezuela in the wake of the OPEC+ decision to cut oil production by 2 million barrels a day due to declining demand caused by a slowing global economy.

The source said that no one in the US energy industry appears to know whether the Biden administration has a plan in the works to allow American oil production in Venezuela.

However, the Biden administration is expected to renew a license in December that will keep the possibility of resuming oil production in Venezuela open down the road, the source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said.

This license allows Chevron and four other US oil companies, including Halliburton, to continue essential maintenance activity on their assets in Venezuela, but it does not permit oil production. This license, which the US Treasury has renewed 10 times before, will be up for renewal on December 1.

In May, the US Treasury Department also issued a license to allow Chevron to negotiate future potential activities in Venezuela.

Talks between Chevron, the Venezuelan government and the country's state oil company PDVSA are ongoing, the source said.

Venezuelan opposition officials are in Washington this week for meetings with US officials, the source said.

The State Department did not respond to Sputnik's request for comment on the Venezuelan opposition's meetings in Washington.

Any potential sanctions relief from the United States would particularly target Venezuelan petroleum sector, the main industry and source of revenue for the state, which would also pave the way for Chevron to begin producing oil in Venezuela.

In exchange for sanctions relief, however, the Biden administration wants to see Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro take steps toward the restoration of democracy in the country, including by resuming talks with the opposition, media reported.

Venezuela, an oil rich South American state, has been under the pressure of US sanctions for over a decade. In 2019, former President Donald Trump blacklisted PDVSA in a bid to topple Maduro by straining Caracas cash-flow.