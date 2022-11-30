US Has Not Seen Clear Progress on Slowing Inflation Despite Tighter Policy - Fed Chair

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2022) The United States has not seen clear progress on slowing inflation despite tighter policy and slower growth over the past year, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said on Wednesday.

"Despite the tighter policy and slower growth over the past year we have not seen clear progress on slowing inflation," Powell said during a press conference.