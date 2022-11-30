UrduPoint.com

US Has Not Seen Clear Progress On Slowing Inflation Despite Tighter Policy - Fed Chair

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 30, 2022 | 11:56 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2022) The United States has not seen clear progress on slowing inflation despite tighter policy and slower growth over the past year, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said on Wednesday.

"Despite the tighter policy and slower growth over the past year we have not seen clear progress on slowing inflation," Powell said during a press conference.

