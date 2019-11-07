US Has Right to Defend Against Any Forces Threatening Oilfields in Syria - Pentagon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) US soldiers will exercise their right of self-defense if any forces pose a threat to them as they guard oil fields in northeastern Syria, Defense Department spokesperson Jonathan Hoffman told reporters on Thursday.

When asked whether US troops have authorization to shoot if Syrian or Russian forces approach the oil fields, Hoffman said, "Our commanders always retain the right and the obligation of self-defense when faced with a hostile act or demonstrated hostile intent."

Hoffman said, however, that US personnel would follow their rules of engagement and first try to seek deconfliction with other forces.

"There are existing deconfliction channels in place in the theater among US forces and all of the players: that's air space deconfliction, deconfliction on the ground, so we want to prevent incidents from happening by getting out in front of it," he explained.

The second line of defense would be de-escalation, Hoffman said, adding that US troops would employ a series of pre-planned responses to try to calm such a situation.

"So, we step through pre-planned responses to descalate, we identify who that potential threat might be. We make our presence known by sight and sound and we communicate with them," he said.

In late October, US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said the United States would deny Russian and Syrian forces access to oil fields in northeast Syria. Esper said the United States would ensure the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces' control over the oil fields.

Meanwhile, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev said last week that the oil-rich territories in northeastern Syria must be controlled by the Syrian government.