UrduPoint.com

US Hasn't Seen Any Delta Variant Impacts On Economy Yet - White House

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 07th August 2021 | 12:20 AM

US Hasn't Seen Any Delta Variant Impacts on Economy Yet - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2021) The US economy has not yet been impacted by the Delta variant of the novel coronavirus although supply chain disruptions are anticipated, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Friday.

"We haven't seen to date a direct impact on the economy from Delta but we anticipate supply chain impacts and certainly know those will be factors," Psaki said at a press briefing.

Psaki added that the American Rescue Plan was designed to account for any potential ups and downs in the economy, including negative impacts from the coronavirus.

On August 6, the US recorded nearly 110,000 new COVID-19 infections with the prevalence of the Delta variant reaching 93 percent, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

White House August From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ethiopia threatens to deploy 'entire defensive cap ..

Ethiopia threatens to deploy 'entire defensive capability' after rebel advances

26 minutes ago
 England v India 1st Test scoreboard

England v India 1st Test scoreboard

26 minutes ago
 Rahul and Jadeja repel England before rain frustra ..

Rahul and Jadeja repel England before rain frustrates India in first Test

26 minutes ago
 US Reaches Milestone as 50% Americans Fully Vaccin ..

US Reaches Milestone as 50% Americans Fully Vaccinated Against Coronavirus - Whi ..

26 minutes ago
 Assailant opened fire very close to Punjab CM's ve ..

Assailant opened fire very close to Punjab CM's vehicle: Dr Shahbaz Gill

39 minutes ago
 Gantz Asks US to Tell Lebanon to Stop Launching Ro ..

Gantz Asks US to Tell Lebanon to Stop Launching Rockets Toward Israel

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.