WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2021) The US economy has not yet been impacted by the Delta variant of the novel coronavirus although supply chain disruptions are anticipated, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Friday.

"We haven't seen to date a direct impact on the economy from Delta but we anticipate supply chain impacts and certainly know those will be factors," Psaki said at a press briefing.

Psaki added that the American Rescue Plan was designed to account for any potential ups and downs in the economy, including negative impacts from the coronavirus.

On August 6, the US recorded nearly 110,000 new COVID-19 infections with the prevalence of the Delta variant reaching 93 percent, according to the Johns Hopkins University.