US Headline Inflation Slow to 5% Even as Core Prices Minus Food, Energy Stay Sticky

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) US headline inflation cooled for the year to March, growing about one percent below February levels, even as core prices minus food and energy remained stubbornly higher, indicating mixed results for the Federal Reserve's fight against inflation, data from the Labor Department showed Wednesday.

The Consumer price Index, or CPI, grew at an annual rate of 5% last month versus a forecast 5.1% and against February's 6%. For the month itself, March CPI was up 0.1% versus a forecast 0.2% and against February's 0.4%.

But core CPI, which strips out food and energy prices, expanded as forecast by an annual 5.6% versus February's 5.5%. For the month, core CPI grew by a slower 0.4% for March as forecast, versus 0.5% for February.