US Health Official Fauci Says COVID-19 Spikes to Occur if States, Cities Reopen Too Soon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) There will be spikes of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) throughout the United States if states and cities reopen too soon, National Institute of Allergy and Infection Diseases Director Anthony Fauci said during a Senate hearing on Tuesday.

"What I've expressed, then and again, is my concern that if some areas - cities, states or what have you - jump over those various checkpoints and prematurely open up without having the capability of being able to respond effectively and efficiently, my concern is that we will start to see little spikes that might turn into outbreaks," Fauci said before the US Senate Health, education, Labor and Pensions Committee.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Robert Redfield told lawmakers in the hearing that rapid, widely available and timely testing is necessary for the reopening of the US economy.

Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Assistant Secretary of Health Brett Girgoir said during he same hearing that the United States will be able to provide up to 50 million COVID-19 diagnostic tests per month by September.

As of Monday morning, there are 9 million available tests and the number is increasing by 300,000 per day.

In an effort to further ramp up testing, US President Donald Trump announced the allocation of $11 billion to every US state, territory and tribe.