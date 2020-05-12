UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Health Official Fauci Says COVID-19 Spikes To Occur If States, Cities Reopen Too Soon

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 11:20 PM

US Health Official Fauci Says COVID-19 Spikes to Occur if States, Cities Reopen Too Soon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) There will be spikes of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) throughout the United States if states and cities reopen too soon, National Institute of Allergy and Infection Diseases Director Anthony Fauci said during a Senate hearing on Tuesday.

"What I've expressed, then and again, is my concern that if some areas - cities, states or what have you - jump over those various checkpoints and prematurely open up without having the capability of being able to respond effectively and efficiently, my concern is that we will start to see little spikes that might turn into outbreaks," Fauci said before the US Senate Health, education, Labor and Pensions Committee.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Robert Redfield told lawmakers in the hearing that rapid, widely available and timely testing is necessary for the reopening of the US economy.

Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Assistant Secretary of Health Brett Girgoir said during he same hearing that the United States will be able to provide up to 50 million COVID-19 diagnostic tests per month by September.

As of Monday morning, there are 9 million available tests and the number is increasing by 300,000 per day.

In an effort to further ramp up testing, US President Donald Trump announced the allocation of $11 billion to every US state, territory and tribe.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Hearing Senate Education Trump Same United States September Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Khalifa Foundation provides 2,770 Iftar meals to m ..

38 minutes ago

MoHAP denies rumours regarding closing shopping ma ..

38 minutes ago

India announced $266 billion stimulus

53 minutes ago

UAE develops systematic response plan for economic ..

1 hour ago

Ricardo Hausmann: UAE has great opportunities in r ..

1 hour ago

UAE surpasses 500 metric tons of Global COVID-19 a ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.