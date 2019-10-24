US Hinders Euro in Becoming Global Reserve Currency - Rosneft CEO

(@FahadShabbir)

The United States' growing influence on the the European banking system's activity leads to a loss in the potential for the euro to establish itself as a global reserve currency, Igor Sechin, the CEO of Russian oil giant Rosneft, said on Thursday

VERONA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) The United States ' growing influence on the the European banking system's activity leads to a loss in the potential for the euro to establish itself as a global reserve Currency , Igor Sechin, the CEO of Russian oil giant Rosneft, said on Thursday.

"The increase in US influence on the functioning of the European banking system leads not only to a decrease in its effectiveness, but also to the loss of the possibility of the euro's formation as a global reserve currency," Sechin said at the Eurasian Economic Forum in Italy's Verona.

According to the Rosneft chief, US regulators are increasingly using fines as an instrument of pressure on the European banking system, having imposed about $18 billion in fines on European banks from 2008 to 2018.

"US regulators, taking advantage of the extraterritoriality of their legislation, accuse European banks of violating US sanctions against Iran and other countries or of alleged money laundering," the top manager said.

Under the threat of fines and exclusion from the system of Dollar payments, European banks are forced to terminate contacts with countries disliked by the United States, ignoring their own business interests, Sechin said.

"In a situation where the United States is manipulating interest rates and abusing the position in the global economy, we must once again ask ourselves, should the dollar be the world's reserve and trading currency? Is it possible in the current conditions to rely on the United States as a source of stability for the global economy and energy? The question is rhetorical," he concluded.

Russia, as well as some of its trading partners, including China, have long been seeking more active use of national currencies in bilateral and international transactions in a bid to reduce reliance on the US dollar amid Washington's sanctions policy and US-China trade row.

Russia and Brussels have also been discussing the possibility of using national currencies instead of the US dollar for bilateral trade deals. On June 13, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov met with Maros Sefcovic, the vice president of the European Commission for the Energy Union, to discuss the creation of a working group that would facilitate the process.