Open Menu

US Hiring Cooler Than Expected In July, Unemployment Dips

Umer Jamshaid Published August 04, 2023 | 07:32 PM

US hiring cooler than expected in July, unemployment dips

Job creation in the United States was lower than anticipated in July, according to government data released Friday, hovering at the slowest pace since late 2020 in encouraging news for policymakers

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ):Job creation in the United States was lower than anticipated in July, according to government data released Friday, hovering at the slowest pace since late 2020 in encouraging news for policymakers.

The world's biggest economy added 187,000 jobs last month, slightly above the 185,000 figure in June after a downward revision, said the Department of Labor.

The jobless rate came in at 3.5 percent, a touch below June's 3.6 percent figure as well, and at a historically low level.

The figures add to encouraging signs that the United States could bring down inflation without triggering a major recession following the central bank's aggressive interest rate hikes to ease demand.

In July, average hourly earnings rose 0.4 percent, the same pace as the month before, Labor Department data showed.

Despite higher interest rates, consumer spending has remained resilient, in part supported by salary gains.

But analysts have warned that consumers -- while still willing to spend -- are becoming more cautious and selective.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Job Bank Same United States June July 2020 Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited Jobs

Recent Stories

BISP committed to fulfill BB's vision of empowerin ..

BISP committed to fulfill BB's vision of empowering underprivileged sections :Sh ..

10 minutes ago
 Direct Channel Between Russian Agricultural Bank, ..

Direct Channel Between Russian Agricultural Bank, JP Morgan Closed on August 2 - ..

10 minutes ago
 Russia Remains World's Fifth-Largest Economy by Pu ..

Russia Remains World's Fifth-Largest Economy by Purchasing Power Parity in 2022

5 minutes ago
 President directs UBL to refund Rs 79,500 with pro ..

President directs UBL to refund Rs 79,500 with profit to fraud victim

5 minutes ago
 Two-day Communications workshop for women crickete ..

Two-day Communications workshop for women cricketers concludes

2 hours ago
 Over 250 million people worldwide suffered acute h ..

Over 250 million people worldwide suffered acute hunger in 2022: UN official

2 hours ago
JS Bank Wins ABF Corporate & Investment Banking Aw ..

JS Bank Wins ABF Corporate & Investment Banking Awards 2023

5 minutes ago
 Rs12.817 mln disbursed under PM youth agriculture ..

Rs12.817 mln disbursed under PM youth agriculture loan scheme

5 minutes ago
 PITB’s Whizkids Summer Camp Concludes with a Gra ..

PITB’s Whizkids Summer Camp Concludes with a Graduation Ceremony

2 hours ago
 TECNO Welcomes Sajal Aly as the Brand Ambassador f ..

TECNO Welcomes Sajal Aly as the Brand Ambassador for 2023

2 hours ago
 OPPO secures first place in China and fourth place ..

OPPO secures first place in China and fourth place in global smartphone shipment ..

2 hours ago
 India cannot suppress legitimate struggle of peopl ..

India cannot suppress legitimate struggle of people of IIOJK: Kaira

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business