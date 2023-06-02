US hiring heats up unexpectedly in May but wage gains ease

Hiring in the United States heated up again in May, according to government data released Friday, with the strong labor market defying expectations of a slowdown amid efforts to cool the world's biggest economy

Washington, June 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ):Hiring in the United States heated up again in May, according to government data released Friday, with the strong labor market defying expectations of a slowdown amid efforts to cool the world's biggest economy.

The jobs market has been surprisingly robust even as regulators have worked to ease demand and tamp down inflation, with the central bank lifting interest rates 10 times since early last year.

While the expectation has been that higher rates will slow the economy, with elevated borrowing costs making it pricier to borrow funds for major purchases or business expansion, the latest numbers could prove challenging for policymakers mulling a pause in rate hikes.

The United States added 339,000 jobs last month, surpassing estimates and picking up from a revised 294,000 figure in April, the Labor Department said Friday.

The jobless rate ticked up to 3.7 percent, rising from a historically low level of 3.4 percent.