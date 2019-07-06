US hiring soars in June, quieting fears of a slowdown

(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ):US job creation roared back to life in June, wiping away fears of a slowdown but calling into question a hoped-for an interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve despite months of public pressure from President Donald Trump.

After an unexpectedly weak May, the vigorous June rebound delighted President Donald Trump, who is preparing to seek reelection next year.

"JOBS, JOBS, JOBS!" he wrote on Twitter, claiming credit for record employment levels.

Trump, who recently likened the Fed to a "stubborn child" for dragging its feet on a rate cut to boost the economy, again slammed the central bank.

"Our country continues to do really well," but "If we had a Fed that would lower interest rates, we would be like a rocket ship," he told reporters at the White House.

"But we don't have a Fed that knows what they're doing." The US economy added 224,000 net new jobs last month, smashing forecasts, the Labor Department said in the closely-watched report.

The unemployment rate ticked up to 3.7 percent as more workers stepped off the sidelines to enter the labor force.

Employers added workers in construction, financial services, education, business services, transportation and warehousing, following a disappointing May when hiring unexpectedly slowed to just 72,000.

But the robust numbers disappointed stock markets, which had been banking on an interest rate cut following a batch of soft economic data, and now see that move as less likely.

Some economists argue there is still enough economic uncertainty to warrant an "insurance move" by the Fed, but Wall Street sank into the red after the numbers were released, retreating from Wednesday's record closes, with the benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.8 percent shortly before 1500 GMT.