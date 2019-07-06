UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Hiring Soars In June, Quieting Fears Of A Slowdown

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 06th July 2019 | 12:20 AM

US hiring soars in June, quieting fears of a slowdown

US job creation roared back to life in June, wiping away fears of a slowdown but calling into question a hoped-for an interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve despite months of public pressure from President Donald Trump

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ):US job creation roared back to life in June, wiping away fears of a slowdown but calling into question a hoped-for an interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve despite months of public pressure from President Donald Trump.

After an unexpectedly weak May, the vigorous June rebound delighted President Donald Trump, who is preparing to seek reelection next year.

"JOBS, JOBS, JOBS!" he wrote on Twitter, claiming credit for record employment levels.

Trump, who recently likened the Fed to a "stubborn child" for dragging its feet on a rate cut to boost the economy, again slammed the central bank.

"Our country continues to do really well," but "If we had a Fed that would lower interest rates, we would be like a rocket ship," he told reporters at the White House.

"But we don't have a Fed that knows what they're doing." The US economy added 224,000 net new jobs last month, smashing forecasts, the Labor Department said in the closely-watched report.

The unemployment rate ticked up to 3.7 percent as more workers stepped off the sidelines to enter the labor force.

Employers added workers in construction, financial services, education, business services, transportation and warehousing, following a disappointing May when hiring unexpectedly slowed to just 72,000.

But the robust numbers disappointed stock markets, which had been banking on an interest rate cut following a batch of soft economic data, and now see that move as less likely.

Some economists argue there is still enough economic uncertainty to warrant an "insurance move" by the Fed, but Wall Street sank into the red after the numbers were released, retreating from Wednesday's record closes, with the benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.8 percent shortly before 1500 GMT.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Education Twitter White House Trump Job Bank May June Market From Dow Jones Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

Second day of Malawi protests alleging election 'f ..

21 minutes ago

Cricket: World Cup table

21 minutes ago

At Least 30 Palestinians Injured in Clashes With I ..

1 minute ago

IAEA to hold special meeting on Iran on 10 July

23 minutes ago

Pakistan v Bangladesh World Cup scoreboard

23 minutes ago

Alaska heat wave shatters temperature record in la ..

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.