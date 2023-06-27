Open Menu

US Home Sales, Consumer Confidence Jump Before Release Of Fed-Monitored Inflation Data

Sumaira FH Published June 27, 2023 | 11:34 PM

US Home Sales, Consumer Confidence Jump Before Release of Fed-Monitored Inflation Data

Sales of new homes in the United States increased 20% year-on-year in May and a measure on consumer confidence spiked too, data showed on Tuesday ahead of the release later this week of a key inflation reading watched by the Federal Reserve

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) Sales of new homes in the United States increased 20% year-on-year in May and a measure on consumer confidence spiked too, data showed on Tuesday ahead of the release later this week of a key inflation reading watched by the Federal Reserve.

Sales of freshly-constructed US homes were up 12.2% in May from April and 20% higher from a year ago, according to a joint report from the US Department of Housing and Urban Development and the US Census Bureau.

The housing numbers were evidence that the new construction market was being boosted by exceptionally low inventory of existing homes for sale. Sales of existing homes have been down the past few months because homeowners with ultra-low mortgage rates were reluctant to sell and buy at a much higher rate.

On the consumer confidence front, the Conference board said a measure that looks at how consumers feel about the economy right now rose to 155.3 in June from 148.9. That was the highest reading of its kind in nearly two years.

A confidence gauge that looks six months ahead, meanwhile, moved up to 79.3 in June from 71.

5, the highest for this year.

The consumer confidence reading shows that Americans think inflation will continue to slow and expect prices to rise 6% next year, the lowest since the end of 2020, the Conference Board data showed.

Taken together, the home sales and consumer confidence readings show that although consumers have been complaining over the past year about the economy, they continued to spend as though the economy was in good shape.

The consumer reaction is important because it is likely to be reflected as well by the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) index reading for May due on Friday.

The PCE numbers are closely monitored by the Fed, which has has signaled more rate hikes ahead after pausing on its monetary tightening in June.

In the 12 months through April, the headline PCE index, as well as core PCE, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, ran well above the Fed's 2% target.

Many economists predict the Fed will add another quarter percentage point at its next decision on rates on July 26, bringing them to a peak of 5.5% as it tries to further tame inflation.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sale Tame Buy Reading United States April May June July 2020 Market From Housing

Recent Stories

France starts search for executed German WWII sold ..

France starts search for executed German WWII soldiers

7 minutes ago
 US Allowed Russian Charter Flight to Pick Up Diplo ..

US Allowed Russian Charter Flight to Pick Up Diplomats, Expects Reciprocity - St ..

3 minutes ago
 The Lahore High Court (LHC) declares super tax val ..

The Lahore High Court (LHC) declares super tax valid

3 minutes ago
 US announces $500 mn in armor, air defense, other ..

US announces $500 mn in armor, air defense, other arms for Ukraine

3 minutes ago
 US State Dept. Says Would Like to See Wagner Group ..

US State Dept. Says Would Like to See Wagner Group Head Prigozhin in US for Pros ..

3 minutes ago
 ISS Crew Packing Dragon SpaceX With Cargo for Retu ..

ISS Crew Packing Dragon SpaceX With Cargo for Return to Earth This Week - NASA

5 minutes ago
Ajman Ruler sends Eid greetings to UAE Leaders

Ajman Ruler sends Eid greetings to UAE Leaders

25 minutes ago
 Over 100 sacrificial animals treated at cattle mar ..

Over 100 sacrificial animals treated at cattle market

3 minutes ago
 White House blasts harassment of Pakistani origin ..

White House blasts harassment of Pakistani origin reporter who questioned Modi a ..

5 minutes ago
 PMDC completes investigation on past PMC's embezzl ..

PMDC completes investigation on past PMC's embezzlement

5 minutes ago
 Germany's Arms Exports Grow by 12% in H1 2023 Year ..

Germany's Arms Exports Grow by 12% in H1 2023 Year-on-Year - Reports

5 minutes ago
 Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) foils two plans ..

Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) foils two plans of terrorsim

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business