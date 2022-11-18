UrduPoint.com

US Home Sales Drop For Record Ninth Straight Month On High Prices

Published November 18, 2022

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :US existing home sales slid for a record ninth straight month in October, industry data showed Friday, as rising mortgage rates squeeze affordability.

Inflation in the United States has soared to the highest levels in recent decades, leading the Federal Reserve to embark on an aggressive campaign to cool the world's biggest economy.

Those rapid interest rate hikes have boosted borrowing costs, with immediate impacts on the key housing market, which has exploded in recent years amid the pandemic.

Sales of all types of homes and condos slid 5.9 percent last month compared to September, the National Association of Realtors (NAR) said in its latest report.

This marks the ninth straight month of declines, the longest string in figures dating back to 1999.

The sales pace slowed to an annual rate of 4.4 million, seasonally adjusted, 28.4 percent below October 2021.

"More potential homebuyers were squeezed out from qualifying for a mortgage in October as mortgage rates climbed," NAR chief economist Lawrence Yun said.

The median home price was $379,100 last month, down from a record high in June but still well above the same period a year ago as prices rose in all regions.

Yun said the impact is greater in expensive areas and in markets that saw significant home price gains in recent years.

"Looking at October of 2019, pre-Covid, and the latest figure, home prices are up a whopping 40 percent, and that's really hurting affordability," he told reporters on Friday.

