US Homebuilding Jumps 4.3% In May: Government

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 08:00 PM

US homebuilding jumps 4.3% in May: government

New home construction in May rose 4.3 percent compared to April, the Commerce Department said Wednesday, as activity began to resume despite the coronavirus pandemic

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :New home construction in May rose 4.3 percent compared to April, the Commerce Department said Wednesday, as activity began to resume despite the coronavirus pandemic.

However the pace of homebuilding hit a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 974,000, far short of what analysts had forecast, and 23.2 percent below May 2019, the report said.

