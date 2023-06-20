US Hopes India Will Continue to Purchase Russian Oil at Price Cap Level - White House

The United States hopes India will continue to purchase Russian oil at or below the level of the price cap imposed by the collective West, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Tuesday.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2023) The United States hopes India will continue to purchase Russian oil at or below the level of the price cap imposed by the collective West, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Tuesday.

"The Indians should speak for themselves when it comes to the oil they buy, but we certainly hope that they will continue to purchase it at or below the price cap levels, which they have," Kirby said during a press briefing.

Last week, Indian Oil Executive Director Vinod Kumar said India will increase imports of Russian oil and its share in the total volume will rise to 30% in 2023.

In December 2022, the Group of Seven (G7) countries, Australia and the European Union imposed a price cap of $60 per barrel on Russian crude oil transported by sea, thereby blocking the transport of oil bought at higher prices.

Russia responded by not selling its oil to countries supporting the price cap.