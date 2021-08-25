UrduPoint.com

US House Approves Rule To Pass $3.5 Trillion Budget Plan, Advances Infrastructure Bill

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) The US House of Representatives on Tuesday approved a rule that passes the $3.5 trillion budget resolution and sets up the Senate-passed $1 trillion infrastructure bill for a final vote by September 27.

The House of Representatives approved the measure in a 220-212 vote.

The vote came after Democratic lawmakers reached a deal to break an impasse between moderates and progressives in their party. The centrists had insisted on first passing the $1 trillion infrastructure bill before taking up the budget measure, while progressives were demanding an immediate vote on the budget resolution before any other legislation.

The US Senate began work on the $3.5 trillion budget resolution earlier this month.

Senator Majority Leader Chuck Schumer previously said the target date for a resolution on the initiative was September 15.

When the Senate passes a budget plan, it will convene with members of the House of Representatives to work out the differences in their respective budget plans.

Democrats are proposing the package to include $726 billion to for free community college and to provide universal preschool services for children three and four years old. The package would also provide $332 billion to support affordable housing and $198 billion for clean energy projects.

