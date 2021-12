US House Approves Senate-Passed Measure to Raise Debt Limit By $2.5Trln, Avoid Default

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2021) The US House of Representatives approved a Senate-passed resolution to raise the Federal debt limit in order to prevent a default until at least 2023.

The US House on Tuesday night voted 220-212 to raise the federal government's $28.

9 trillion debt limit by $2.5 trillion.

The Senate passed the measure earlier on Tuesday with a 50-49 vote. The legislation now heads to President Joe Biden's desk to be signed into law.