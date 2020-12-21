US House Approves Temporary Funding Measure to Avoid Shutdown

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) The US House of Representatives has approved a temporary budget funding measure for one day in order to avoid shutdown, voting results show.

Incumbent US President Donald Trump needs to sign it before midnight on Sunday (05:00 GMT on Monday) for the Federal institutions to continue their work.

The last government shutdown in the US, albeit a partial one, occurred between late December 2018 and late January 2019.