US House Approves Temporary Funding Measure To Avoid Shutdown

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 14 seconds ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 05:50 AM

US House Approves Temporary Funding Measure to Avoid Shutdown

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) The US House of Representatives has approved a temporary budget funding measure for one day in order to avoid shutdown, voting results show.

Incumbent US President Donald Trump needs to sign it before midnight on Sunday (05:00 GMT on Monday) for the Federal institutions to continue their work.

The last government shutdown in the US, albeit a partial one, occurred between late December 2018 and late January 2019.

