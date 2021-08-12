US House Committee Appeals Ruling That Trump Hand Over Only Some Tax Returns - Filing

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) The US House Committee on Oversight and Reform appealed the court ruling that authorized its members to access only some of former President Donald Trump's tax records, the court filing revealed on Thursday.

"Please take notice that Intervenor-Defendant the Committee on Oversight and Reform of the US House of Representatives hereby appeals to the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit from the District Court's memorandum opinion and order granting in part and denying in part Plaintiffs' motion for summary judgment and granting in part and denying in part the Committee's cross-motion for summary judgment, which were issued on August 11, 2021," the court filing said.

Trump also submitted his own appeal to this ruling earlier on Thursday.