UrduPoint.com

US House Committee Releases Trump's Tax Returns After Years-Long Legal Battle

Faizan Hashmi Published December 30, 2022 | 07:28 PM

US House Committee Releases Trump's Tax Returns After Years-Long Legal Battle

The US House Ways and Means Committee on Friday released the tax returns of former President Donald Trump from 2015-2020 after a years-long legal battle in which he fought to keep them private.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2022) The US House Ways and Means Committee on Friday released the tax returns of former President Donald Trump from 2015-2020 after a years-long legal battle in which he fought to keep them private.

"Today, the Committee released the final piece of supporting evidence in our investigation into the IRS's mandatory audit program under the prior administration," the committee said in a statement.

Last month, the US Supreme Court rejected a final effort by Trump to block the committee from obtaining his tax records, paving the way for their release following a committee vote last week.

House Ways and Means Committee Ranking Member Kevin Brady warned last month that releasing the former president's tax records would "unleash a cycle of political retribution" in Congress.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Supreme Court Vote Trump Congress From

Recent Stories

Pakistan should learn from China for economic deve ..

Pakistan should learn from China for economic development: Ahsan Iqbal

46 seconds ago
 74mn persons traveled in BRT system during 2022: R ..

74mn persons traveled in BRT system during 2022: Report

48 seconds ago
 Death toll from Cambodia casino fire reaches 26 as ..

Death toll from Cambodia casino fire reaches 26 as search called off

50 seconds ago
 Tehran Considers New US Defense Budget Anti-Irania ..

Tehran Considers New US Defense Budget Anti-Iranian - Foreign Ministry Spokesman ..

53 seconds ago
 VC OPC inaugurates medical camp

VC OPC inaugurates medical camp

7 minutes ago
 Zahid Iqbal appointed additional director FAC

Zahid Iqbal appointed additional director FAC

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.