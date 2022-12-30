The US House Ways and Means Committee on Friday released the tax returns of former President Donald Trump from 2015-2020 after a years-long legal battle in which he fought to keep them private.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2022) The US House Ways and Means Committee on Friday released the tax returns of former President Donald Trump from 2015-2020 after a years-long legal battle in which he fought to keep them private.

"Today, the Committee released the final piece of supporting evidence in our investigation into the IRS's mandatory audit program under the prior administration," the committee said in a statement.

Last month, the US Supreme Court rejected a final effort by Trump to block the committee from obtaining his tax records, paving the way for their release following a committee vote last week.

House Ways and Means Committee Ranking Member Kevin Brady warned last month that releasing the former president's tax records would "unleash a cycle of political retribution" in Congress.