WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2022) The House Ways and Means Committee will release a redacted version of former US President Donald Trump's tax returns on Friday, a committee spokesperson told Sputnik on Tuesday.

The committee will release Trump's tax returns, which have been the subject of public interest for several years, after approving a motion to make them public earlier this month, the spokesperson confirmed.

Last month, the US Supreme Court rejected an effort by Trump to block the committee from obtaining his tax records for the last six years.

Ways and Means Committee Ranking Member Kevin Brady also warned last month that releasing the former president's tax records will "unleash a cycle of political retribution" in Congress.