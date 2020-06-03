WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) The Democrats controlling the US House of Representatives Judiciary Committee are threatening to cut the personal office budget of Attorney-General William Barr by $50 million because he has refused to testify before them, the Committee announced in a press release on Tuesday.

"Today, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) announced a series of actions to counter Attorney General William Barr's continued defiance of Congress and improper politicization of the Department of Justice," the release said.

The announcement followed the Attorney General's refusal to appear before the House Judiciary Committee, the second time he has failed to do so this Congress, the release noted.

"This week, Chairman Nadler will introduce legislation to slash the budget of the Attorney General's personal office at [the Justice Department] by $50 million," the release said.

The Judiciary Committee will also convene a series of hearings in coming weeks to hear testimony from Justice Department whistleblowers and former officials to describe specific incidents of misconduct, as well as what the Democrats have said is an unprecedented politicization of the Justice Department under President Trump and Attorney General Barr.