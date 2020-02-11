US House Foreign Affairs Chief Rejects Trump Cuts in Diplomacy as 'Red Meat' Politics

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2020) President Donald Trump pandered to his political base by proposing a 20 percent cut in the 2021 US budget for diplomacy and foreign aid, with a blueprint that cannot be taken seriously by Congress, House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Eliot Engel said in a press release.

"Proposing such reckless cuts to our critical foreign policy tools isn't a serious proposal. If this draconian budget were enacted, it would weaken our security and leadership around the world. That's how we know that this budget is nothing but red meat for the President's political base," Engel said on Monday.

Engel predicted Congress will reject the foreign affairs cutbacks "in resounding bipartisan fashion," and he vowed to fight for increased investments in diplomacy, economic development and "a foreign policy that's rooted in American values."

Earlier on Monday, Trump released his proposed $4.8 trillion spending plan for fiscal year 2021, which included a 20 percent cut in funds for the State Department and an array foreign affairs programs.

Because the US Constitution gives Congress control of spending, the final budget passed by lawmakers typically bears little resemblance to presidential budget submitted each year.