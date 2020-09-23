UrduPoint.com
US House Of Representatives Adopts Interim Budget Bill To Avoid Shutdown Ahead Of Election

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 11:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) The US House of Representatives has passed an interim budget bill in a 359-57 vote in order to avoid a shutdown of the government, which would have been inevitable if Democrats and Republicans failed to reach agreement on the budget.

Over the past few weeks, Republicans and Democrats have been engaged in a heated debate on the document amid looming government funding expiration on September 30. They had different stands on such issues as assistance to farmers, and continuation of the program envisioning nutritional assistance to schoolchildren, which was launched in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that a bipartisan agreement was finally reached to distribute an extra $8 billion "in desperately needed nutrition assistance for hungry schoolchildren and families."

The funding has therefore been extended through December 11.

The document will now be subject to a vote in the Senate.

