US House Panel Advances Bill to Require Report on Russian Oil Price Cap, Bolster Sanctions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) The US House Foreign Affairs Committee advanced a bill on Wednesday to require reports on the effectiveness and impacts of the price cap imposed by the United States and its allies on Russian oil, as well as to sanction foreign vessels that transport Russian oil above the price cap.

The committee advanced the bill, dubbed the No Illegal Oil From Russia Act, by voice vote. The panel reported the legislation to the full House of Representatives with a favorable recommendation.

The bill, sponsored by Congresswoman Madeleine Dean, requires the secretaries of State and Treasury to submit a report on how to enhance international compliance with the Russian oil price cap policy.

The bill also requires the Secretary of State, in coordination with the Treasury and Energy secretaries, to report on the global economic impact of the price cap.

Additionally, the legislation requires the US president to impose sanctions on foreign vessels that knowingly transport Russian oil over the price cap.

"While this step is significant, it is increasingly necessary to ensure we effectively cap Russian oil revenues," Dean said during a committee markup of the bill.

The legislation will now face consideration by the entirety of the lower chamber of Congress.

The United States and its allies imposed a joint price cap on Russian oil in response to Russia's special military operation in Ukraine. Proponents of the measure have said the price cap is intended to reduce the Russian government's profits from the energy industry that it could spend on military matters.