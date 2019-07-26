UrduPoint.com
US House Passes 2-Year Budget Deal That Increases Debt Ceiling, Defense Spending

Fri 26th July 2019 | 03:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2019) The US House of Representatives passed a budget that includes major increases in defense spending that will also increase the debt ceiling.

The House passed the bill by a vote of 284 to 119 on Thursday. The measure now heads to the Senate, where it is expected to pass next week.

Congressional leaders announced earlier this week that a compromise had been reached to increase spending limits. The new budget deal will increase spending by $320 billion above the limits set in 2011, which is $30 billion less than the Democrats wanted but only half the $150 billion in savings Trump hoped for.

US President Donald Trump in a tweet earlier this week applauded the compromise because it did not contain any "poison pills."

