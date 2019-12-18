WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2019) The US House of Representatives approved a $1.37 trillion budget to keep the Federal government open for the final 9 months of fiscal 2020 year, with $738 billion for the military, and money long sought by Democrats for research into gun violence.

The budget consolidates 12 spending bills needed to fund the government into two packages requiring two votes. Both passed with margins of 297-120 and 280-138.

"This is the bipartisan path forward to avoid a shutdown and do our jobs for the American people," House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said ahead of the vote.

Senate approval followed by President Donald Trump's signature will be needed to replace the latest stop-gap funding measure that expires Friday and keep the government running until fiscal 2021 begins on October 1, 2020.

The budget includes a $12.

5 million for US health agencies to research gun violence - a measure long sought by Democrats - plus $425 million for election security grants, also sought by Democrats over Republican claims that the money was not needed.

The budget's $632 billion for non-defense spending funds agencies such as the departments of education, Housing and Health, plus a number of domestic programs such as grants to schools in low-income areas and money to make child care more affordable.

A last minute compromise averted a collapse in negotiations due to border wall funding, with money for the barrier remaining static at about $1.4 billion and the budget for immigration enforcement agencies largely frozen at 2019 levels.

But the deal does not prevent Trump from continuing to shift funding from other military construction projects to build the wall.