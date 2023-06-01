US House Passes Biden-McCarthy Debt Ceiling Deal, Sending Bill to Senate

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2023) The US House of Representatives passed a deal negotiated by President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to raise the United States' debt ceiling ahead of a default deadline of June 5, sending the bill to the Senate for consideration.

House lawmakers passed the legislation, dubbed the Fiscal Responsibility Act, on Wednesday in a vote of 314-117.

The bill will now head to the Senate, where it has the backing of both Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

The deal negotiated by Biden and McCarthy would raise the US debt ceiling for two years in exchange for limited fiscal reforms, such as reclaiming unspent COVID recovery funds and rescinding some Internal Revenue Service funding.