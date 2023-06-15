UrduPoint.com

US House Passes Bill Prohibiting Energy Department From Restricting Gas Stoves

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) The US House of Representatives on Wednesday passed legislation to prohibit the Energy Department from imposing a rule that would restrict the use of gas stoves in the United States.

House lawmakers passed the bill, dubbed the Save Our Gas Stoves Act, in a vote of 249-181, with all opposition coming from Democrats.

In January a commissioner with the US Consumer Product Safety Commission proposed a ban on gas stoves. In February, the Energy Department revealed environmental rules that would remove at least half of gas stove models from the US market.

The proposals drew criticism from Republican lawmakers, who pointed to the cheaper cost of gas stoves compared to their electric counterparts.

On Tuesday, the House passed legislation prohibiting the Consumer Product Safety Commission from using Federal funds to regulate gas stoves as a banned hazardous product or enforce a product safety standard that prohibits their sale or substantially increases their price.

"The Biden Administration wants to exercise even more control over the daily lives of hardworking Americans by telling us what kind of stoves we can have in our homes," House Majority Leader Steve Scalise said in a statement on the bill. "Americans should be the ones deciding what they use in their kitchen, not out-of-touch government bureaucrats."

The Save Our Gas Stoves Act passed Wednesday prohibits the US Secretary of Energy from finalizing or enforcing the proposed rule restricting the use of gas stoves or "any substantially similar rule," according to the bill text.

The bill also amends the Energy Policy and Conservation Act to clarify that the Energy Secretary may not issue standards that effectively ban a product based on the fuel it uses.

